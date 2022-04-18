College of Air Warfare, Osmania University ink MoU to foster quality research

The College of Air Warfare here entered into an MoU with the Institute of Indo Pacific Studies, Osmania University on Monday for the award of a Master's degree in International Studies to Course Officers of Higher Air Command Course (HACC) being conducted by the CAW. The aim of the signing of the MoU between the two academic institutions is to foster quality research and continuous learning amongst the HACC participants.

CAW is associated with Osmania University for the last 16 years since 29 HACC were for the award of M Phill degree. However, with the implementation of New Education Policy 2020 and discontinuation of the M.Phil. programme, the College of Air Warfare signed a fresh MoU for the award of an MA degree concurrent to its prestigious Higher Air Command Course.

On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, Professor D Ravinder, was the Chief Guest who was received by Air Vice Marshal KSK Suresh, Commandant, CAW. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)