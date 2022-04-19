IPL scoreboard: RR vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch c Karun Nair b Prasidh 58 Sunil Narine run out (Hetmyer) 0 Shreyas Iyer lbw b Chahal 85 Nitish Rana c Jos Buttler b Chahal 18 Andre Russell b Ashwin 0 Venkatesh Iyer st Samson b Chahal 6 Sheldon Jackson c Prasidh b Obed McCoy 8 Shivam Mavi c Riyan Parag b Chahal 0 Pat Cummins c Samson b Chahal 0 Umesh Yadav b Obed McCoy 21 Varun Chakravarthy not out 1 Extras: (W-13) 13 Total: (10 wkts, 19.4 Overs) 210 Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 107-2, 148-3, 149-4, 178-5, 180-6, 180-7, 180-8, 209-9, 210-10.

Bowler: Trent Boult 4-0-48-0, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-43-1, Obed McCoy 3.4-0-41-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-38-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-40-5.

