Russia has no plans to halt climate agenda - Kremlin climate envoy
Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 12:58 IST
The Kremlin's climate envoy Ruslan Edelgeriyev said on Tuesday that Russia would not halt its climate agenda and "will move forward" despite Western companies' departure from the country amid sanctions over Ukraine.
He said he believed the Western companies would eventually return to Russia and invest in climate-related projects.
