NPPA fixes retail prices of 15 drug formulations

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Tuesday said it has capped retail prices for 15 formulations used to treat various diseases, including diabetes.

The drug pricing regulator said the prices have been fixed after a meeting held in the last week of March.

Companies producing these medicines will now have to follow the new retail prices as recommended by the pricing regulator.

''NPPA has fixed retail prices of 15 formulations under Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 based on the decision of 96th Authority meeting dated March 24,'' the regulator said in its order.

The price of Metformin (extended-release)+ Teneligliptin tablet, manufactured and marketed by Associated Biotech, Dales Laboratories, has been fixed at Rs 7.14 per tablet.

Similarly, the retail price of Dapagliflozin + Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release tablet has been fixed at Rs 10.7 per tablet.

Both these tablets are used for treating diabetes.

NPPA has also fixed the retail price of Human Normal Immunoglobulin for intravenous use, meant for the treatment of certain diseases caused due to lack of antibodies in the blood, at Rs 177.85 for a 10 ml vial.

Besides, the retail price of a single Medroxyprogesterone Acetate sustained-release tablet, a hormone that helps regulate ovulation, has been fixed at Rs 14.04.

NPPA said that the manufacturers shall issue a price list to the regulator through the Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System (IPDMS) and submit a copy to state drug controllers and dealers.

As per the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, every retailer and dealer shall display a price list as furnished by the manufacturer, where he carries on business in a manner so as to be easily accessible to any person wishing to consult the same, it added.

The NPPA is mandated to fix/revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations and enforce the prices and availability of the medicines in the country. It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs in order to keep them at reasonable levels.

The regulator implements and enforces the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order. It is also entrusted with the task of recovering amounts overcharged by manufacturers for the controlled drugs from the consumers.

