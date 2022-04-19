Left Menu

Noida reports 107 new COVID-19 cases

Noida reported 107 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last twenty four hours, said a health bulletin issued by the Municipal Corporation of Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-04-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 14:39 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Noida reported 107 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last twenty four hours, said a health bulletin issued by the Municipal Corporation of Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday. As many as 32 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 98,253.

With no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the city due to the disease stands at 490. The total positive cases till date are 99,154, while, the total active cases reported are 411. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

