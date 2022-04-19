Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 15:48 IST
Gazprom has not booked Yamal-Europe gas pipeline capacity for May
Russian gas giant Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for May, an auction results showed on Tuesday.

Around 24.6 million cubic metres per day of transit capacity for the Russian gas was booked via Velke Kapusany on Slovakia-Ukraine border for the next month, another auction's results showed.

