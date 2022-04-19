Left Menu

Gold declines Rs 317; silver went lower by Rs 476

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 17:26 IST
Gold declines Rs 317; silver went lower by Rs 476
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold fell by Rs 317 to Rs 53,177 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, reflecting an overnight correction in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 53,494 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined by Rs 476 to Rs 69,984 per kg from Rs 70,460 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally higher at USD 1,979 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.91 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded steady with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally up at USD 1,979 per ounce on Tuesday. Gold prices held steady with gold correcting after nearing the USD 2,000 mark during the previous session,'' said Dilip Parmar, Retail Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

