Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens flat as bond yields hit new highs

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 19:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens flat as bond yields hit new highs

The benchmark S&P 500 index opened flat on Tuesday as U.S. bond yields hit new highs on expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes, while investors awaited more earnings reports to assess the impact of inflation and the Ukraine war on companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17.07 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 34,394.62. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.06 points, or 0.02%, at 4,390.63, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.92 points, or 0.15%, to 13,312.44 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022