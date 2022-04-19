Govt sets foodgrain output target at record 328 mln tonnes for 2022-23 crop year

The government has set the foodgrain production target at a record level of 328 million tonnes for the 2022-23 crop year on the back of good monsoon rains.

The target is 3.8 per cent higher compared to previous year's output.

As per the second advance estimate of the agriculture ministry, foodgrains production is estimated to be a record of 316.06 million tonne in ongoing 2021-22 crop year ending June.

The target for the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) was set at the National Conference for Kharif Campaign 2022 which was held on Tuesday to review the progress of the rabi (winter) season and plan for the Kharif (summer) crops.

Addressing the conference, Agriculture Commissioner A K Singh said the forecast of normal monsoon this year augurs well for the sowing of kharif crops like rice.

''We have kept the target of a record 328 million tonnes of foodgrains for the 2022-23 crop year,'' he said.

Of the total foodgrains production, a production target of 163.15 million tonnes has been set for the kharif season and 164.85 million tonnes for the rabi season.

For the kharif season, rice production target has been kept at 112 million tonnes, maize at 23.10 million tonnes, pulses at 10.55 million tonnes, and oilseeds at 26.89 million tonnes.

Barring soyabean, Singh said there was surplus seed availability to meet the requirement of the upcoming kharif season. Even fertiliser availability is sufficient to meet the requirement of the season, he added.

However, he noted that state governments need to address high yield gaps in oilseeds, falling acreage in sunflower and shortage of soyabean seeds for sowing.

