Left Menu

Govt sets foodgrain output target at record 328 mln tonnes for 2022-23 crop year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 19:05 IST
Govt sets foodgrain output target at record 328 mln tonnes for 2022-23 crop year

The government has set the foodgrain production target at a record level of 328 million tonnes for the 2022-23 crop year on the back of good monsoon rains.

The target is 3.8 per cent higher compared to previous year's output.

As per the second advance estimate of the agriculture ministry, foodgrains production is estimated to be a record of 316.06 million tonne in ongoing 2021-22 crop year ending June.

The target for the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) was set at the National Conference for Kharif Campaign 2022 which was held on Tuesday to review the progress of the rabi (winter) season and plan for the Kharif (summer) crops.

Addressing the conference, Agriculture Commissioner A K Singh said the forecast of normal monsoon this year augurs well for the sowing of kharif crops like rice.

''We have kept the target of a record 328 million tonnes of foodgrains for the 2022-23 crop year,'' he said.

Of the total foodgrains production, a production target of 163.15 million tonnes has been set for the kharif season and 164.85 million tonnes for the rabi season.

For the kharif season, rice production target has been kept at 112 million tonnes, maize at 23.10 million tonnes, pulses at 10.55 million tonnes, and oilseeds at 26.89 million tonnes.

Barring soyabean, Singh said there was surplus seed availability to meet the requirement of the upcoming kharif season. Even fertiliser availability is sufficient to meet the requirement of the season, he added.

However, he noted that state governments need to address high yield gaps in oilseeds, falling acreage in sunflower and shortage of soyabean seeds for sowing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022