Left Menu

3 killed in Arunachal after heavy rains trigger landslide

As many as three persons were killed in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district in a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains, officials said on Tuesday.

ANI | Kurung Kumey (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 19-04-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 19:26 IST
3 killed in Arunachal after heavy rains trigger landslide
Visual of landslides in Arunachal Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as three persons were killed in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district in a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains, officials said on Tuesday. Bengia Nighee, Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey district told ANI that, the incident occurred on April 17 night at Sulung Taping village in the district.

"We have recovered three bodies so far. Our search and rescue operation is underway. Further, one person was injured and one escaped unhurt in the incident," Bengia Nighee said. He further said that heavy and incessant rain-triggered landslides in many places of the district and disrupted road connectivity, power supply.

"As many as 15 houses damaged alone at Koloriang area which is the headquarter of Kurung Kumey district. We are collecting damage data from other parts of the district," the official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022