Left Menu

IMF official says split into competing systems would be 'disaster' for global economy

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 19:35 IST
IMF official says split into competing systems would be 'disaster' for global economy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The world is on a path to a more multipolar world given the rise of emerging markets in the global economy, but it would be disastrous if the global economy fragmented into competing systems with different standards, a top IMF official said.

International Monetary Fund chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told reporters that a managed transition to a more multipolar world would be a preferable outcome since it would maintain and protect gains realized globalization.

"One scenario is one where we have divided blocs that are not tarding much with each other, that are on different standards, and that would be a disaster for the global economy," he said, adding that this was more of a long-term risk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022