Kirit Somaiya interrogated for second consecutive day in INS Vikrant case

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday was questioned by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police for more than three hours in connection with the INS Vikrant funds misappropriation case, an official said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 19:56 IST
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday was questioned by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police for more than three hours in connection with the INS Vikrant funds misappropriation case, an official said. Somaiya was interrogated for the second day today. On Monday, the BJP leader was questioned for three hours.

Somaiya said that he is fully cooperating in the investigation. "I am fully cooperating in the investigation of the police and giving everything they need to know. For the coming two days, I have to appear for questioning according to the order of the court," he said.

The BJP leader further said that he will go to Delhi on Friday to give some documents related to hawala operator Nandkishore Chaturvedi and the Thackeray family. "I will go to Delhi on Friday and will give some important documents to the higher authority about the close relation between hawala operator Nandkishore Chaturvedi and the Thackeray family," Somaiya added.

A case has been registered against Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya under Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Trombay Police station in Mumbai for INS Vikrant financial bungling. Last week, the Bombay High Court granted interim protection from arrest to Kirit Somaiya in a case of alleged misappropriation of funds collected in the name of saving the decommissioned naval aircraft carrier Vikrant.

Commissioned in 1961, INS Vikrant, a Majestic-class aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy, had played a key role in enforcing the naval blockade of East Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. It was decommissioned in 1997. In January 2014, the ship was sold through an online auction and scrapped in November that year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

