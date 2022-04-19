Left Menu

Czech companies to repair damaged Ukrainian tanks

The Czech Republic has been among the most active countries in supporting the Ukrainian military with donations and sales of weapons and ammunition, including shipments of Soviet-era tanks, multiple rocket launchers, howitzers, infantry fighting vehicles and anti-aircraft weapons. "Small faults or fighting damage will be repaired by the Ukrainian army's and Ukrainian defence industry's own efforts," the ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 20:23 IST
Czech companies to repair damaged Ukrainian tanks

Czech defence companies will repair Ukrainian tanks and other military vehicles that have been damaged in fighting or need servicing after long-term storage, the Czech Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. The Czech Republic has been among the most active countries in supporting the Ukrainian military with donations and sales of weapons and ammunition, including shipments of Soviet-era tanks, multiple rocket launchers, howitzers, infantry fighting vehicles and anti-aircraft weapons.

"Small faults or fighting damage will be repaired by the Ukrainian army's and Ukrainian defence industry's own efforts," the ministry said. "Czech assistance will utilise the capacities of Czech defence industry companies for more extensive works, including overhauls and bringing equipment in long-term storage to service."

The first contract will include repairs of an unspecified number of Soviet-era T-64 tanks, it said. It said the T-64 tanks would be repaired at privately held arms trading and production firm CZECHOSLOVAK GROUP, which is also one of the sources of equipment sent to Ukraine.

The repairs will be done at Czech firms' facilities in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, the ministry said. Ukraine has repeatedly called on the West to supply heavy equipment and ammunitions to help it resist the Russia assault.

Russia attacked Ukraine in February in what it calls a special operation to demilitarise the country. Western countries and Ukraine accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022