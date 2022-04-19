German Bund yield nears 1% as selling grips euro zone bonds again

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield hit its highest since July 2015 on Tuesday, rising to within striking distance of 1% as expectations for tighter monetary policy continued to grip the world's biggest bond markets. A non-commital tone from the European Central Bank at last week's policy meeting, hawkish comments from policymakers and a fresh surge in U.S. bond yields explained the renewed rise in euro area borrowing costs.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose to as high as 0.96%. It last crossed the 1% milestone in June 2015. While the ECB last week avoided any pledge beyond the end of bond buying, analysts said a lack of dovish commentary from ECB chief Christine Lagarde, meant renewed selling pressure in bond markets after a brief respite following Thursday's meeting.

"The ECB kept its options open, as expected, but the lack of a pushback against the current levels of German yields implicitly endorses very aggressive rate hike market expectations," Erjon Satko strategist at BofA said. The ECB could still raise its interest rates in July, two sources told Reuters last week.

Investment banks noted recent comments by ECB hawk Robert Holzmann calling for 50 bps of rate hikes by autumn, and Estonia's central bank governor Madis Muller flagging the chance of the bond purchase programme ending in July. "There is no longer a question about will they (the ECB) or won't they hike interest rates by the end of the year, I think they will," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss wealth management firm Prime Partners.

A key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations, meanwhile, pushed back above 2.40% on Tuesday, its highest in a decade. Some analysts argued that U.S. Treasuries have been in the driving seat of the fixed-income market as the ECB's policy of "maximum optionality" has left a vacuum that has been filled by expectations about the Fed's monetary stance.

U.S. Treasury yields marched higher, with 30-year bond yields rising above 3% for the first time since 2019 . Germany's yield curve, meanwhile, continued to steepen.

The spread between 2-year and 30-year yields widened to almost 103 bps versus around 80 bps before Thursday's ECB meeting. The 2/10-year yield gap widened to almost 88 bps -- its highest level since December 2018.

"Steepening is hardly sustainable, particularly with central banks showing zero tolerance on inflation," Commerzbank said in a note. Italy's 10-year bond yield hit its highest since March 2020 at 2.58% and was last up 7.5 bps on the day.

As focus turned to Sunday's French presidential election runoff, the gap between French and German 10-year bond yields was at 45 bps, holding below 50 bps. Latest polls showed President Emmanuel Macron as the likely winner, but with a slim margin, against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen.

