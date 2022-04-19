Toll plaza pass facility to be extended for people living within 20 km from it: Dy CM Chautala

People living within 20 km of a toll plaza on highways in Haryana will soon be able to get monthly passes for Rs 315 each to pass through them as many times as they need, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said here on Tuesday.

Chautala gave this information to reporters while interacting with them after meeting NHAI officials and villagers living near the Gurugram-Sohna Expressway.

The facility was earlier limited to people living within an area of five km from toll plazas which was later extended for those living within a 10-km radius, he said.

This facility will soon be extended to people living within a radius of 20 km from a toll plaza, he added.

Chautala said the matter of the Gurugram-Sohna Expressway toll plaza had come to his notice on Monday following which he discussed it with NHAI officials and set up a three-member committee to fix the ground rule for the facility.

The committee members which also includes state PWD officials will visit the spot on Wednesday to make rules on the issue, he said.

