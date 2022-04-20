Left Menu

Assam: Truck with 35 cattle heads seized in Biswanath, five arrested

The Assam Police has rescued 35 cattle and apprehended five persons on the charges of animal cruelty in Assam's Biswanath district on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

A cattlehead rescued by the Assam Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Assam Police has rescued 35 cattle and apprehended five persons on the charges of animal cruelty in Assam's Biswanath district on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.Based on secret information, a team of Biswanath police station had intercepted a truck bearing Assam's registration from the Biswanath area."During the checking, the police team rescued 35 cattle heads from the truck returning from Laluk area of Assam's Lakhimpur," Navin Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Biswanath."We have apprehended five persons and a case has been registered in connection with it," he added.The persons arrested have been identified as Naziruddin Ahmed, Rahmat Ali, Abed Ali, Amir Hussain, and Naimuddin Ali.

Meanwhile, during the wee hours of Tuesday, two cattle smugglers with links to terror money were killed in an ambush by suspected terrorists in Kokhrajhar's Gossaigoan subdivision of Assam. (ANI)

