JSW Group to develop 900 MW pumped storage hydel project in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 13:32 IST
Sajjan Jindal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The JSW Group will develop a 900 MW pumped storage hydel power project in West Bengal, its chairman Sajjan Jindal announced on Wednesday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Bengal Global Business Summit, Jindal said it will be developed on a nomination basis.

Jindal had shown interest to set up a pumped storage energy project in West Bengal back in 2019.

The West Bengal government has decided to develop a third pumped storage power plant at the Bandhunala project in Purulia.

