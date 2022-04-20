Left Menu

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police serve 900 notices for violation of loudspeaker ban

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police served notices to around 900 religious temples for the violation of the ban on the use of loudspeakers at religious places, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-04-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 14:46 IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar Police serve 900 notices for violation of loudspeaker ban
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police served notices to around 900 religious temples for the violation of the ban on the use of loudspeakers at religious places, police said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Commissionerate officials gave notices to 602 out of 621 temples, 265 out of 268 mosques, 16 other religious places as well as 217 procession houses, and 175 out of 182 DJ operators.

Commissioner of Police of Gautam Budh Nagar area instructed the religious gurus, marriage homeowners and DJ operators to comply with the guidelines given by the High Court regarding sound amplifiers to religious places, marriage homes and DJ operators. The notices were given to follow the sound instructions given. "If any religious place, DJ operator does not follow the instructions given by the High Court regarding sound, then strict action will be taken against them," said the notice.

According to Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, loudspeakers should not be allowed to be operated after 10 pm and before 6 am and they should be fitted with a 'sound limiter'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
4
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022