Pakistan to cut expenditures, development funds to revive IMF programme

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 20-04-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 15:36 IST
Miftah Ismail Image Credit: Wikipedia
Pakistan will cut expenditures and development funds to try and revive an International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, the Finance Minister Ismail said.

"We will seek revival of the IMF program, and we will, God willing, do belt-tightening, and cut PSDP (Public Sector Development Funds)," Ismail told a news conference in Islamabad.

