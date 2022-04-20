Madani hails SC order on Jahangirpuri demolition drive

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani on Wednesday welcomed the immediate intervention of the Supreme Court in the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. "We welcome this preliminary order of the court and hope that the verdict will be in our favour," said Madani.

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind on Sunday had urged the Supreme Court to issue appropriate direction to the Union of India and all states that no lasting precipitative action be taken against any accused in any criminal proceedings and issue directions that residential accommodation cannot be demolished as a punitive measure. After hearing the petition, the Supreme Court ordered the status quo to be maintained at the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, Delhi and halted the drive.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) had scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area after an altercation erupted between two groups during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16. (ANI)

