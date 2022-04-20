Jahangirpuri violence: Two accused sent to 3-day police custody

Two accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case in Delhi have been sent to 3-day police custody on Wednesday. "Gulli and Dilshad have been sent to 3-day police custody. They were presented before a Delhi court for the first time today," said Rakesh Kaushik, lawyer of one of the accused persons in the Jahangirpuri violence case.

Gulli was arrested on Tuesday by Delhi Police for allegedly giving a pistol to an accused in the Jahangirpuri violence. Violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian.

Notably, National Security Act (NSA) was on Tuesday imposed against five culprits involved in the clashes, top government officials said. NSA has been imposed against Ansar, Salim, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad and Ahir for their involvement in the Jahangirpuri violence, officials said.

According to Delhi Police, 24 people have been arrested and two juveniles detained in connection with the incident so far. Meanwhile, bulldozers rolled into Jahangirpuri for a demolition drive by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday morning.

Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled NDMC scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area was to be removed. However, the demolition drive was halted after the Supreme Court order. The apex court had asked the registry to communicate the status quo order to NDMC Mayor, North DMC Commissioner and Delhi Police commissioner and halted the demolition drive. (ANI)

