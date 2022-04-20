PM Modi to address 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the celebrations of the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort in New Delhi on Thursday at around 9.15 pm. He will address the gathering and also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion.

A PMO release said that the programme is being organised by the Centre in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. Ragis and children from different parts of the country will participate in 'Shabad Kirtan' on April 20 and 21.

There will also be a grand light and sound show depicting the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Apart from this, the traditional martial art of Sikhs 'Gatka' will also be organized. The programme is focused on highlighting the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history.

He was executed for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. His death anniversary is commemorated as Shaheedi Divas every year on November 24. Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi are associated with his sacred sacrifice.

The release said his legacy serves as a great unifying force for the nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)