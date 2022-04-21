Coast Guard reviews readiness to deal with maritime pollution, oil spill

Director General of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) V S Pathania on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness and readiness of oil handling agencies and oil spill response organisations at the sea off the Goa coast as part of a pollution response exercise.

The National Level Pollution Response Exercise, NATPOLREX-Vlll, started on Tuesday. On the second day of the event, the ICG, a central coordinating agency, conducted various exercises at the sea.

A senior ICG spokesman said several exercises, including Heli skimmer, high speed demo by sea boats, fire fighting demo using Fi-Fi system, disembarkation demo to life raft, medical evacuation, winching operation by Coast Guard Helo Chetak, rescue operation by Jason Cradle, life raft drop by Coast Guard Dornier and C130J Hercules, were conducted.

A dozen ICG ships, Bangladesh Coast Guard ship Kamaruzamman, Sri Lanka's Coast Guard ship Suraksha, two tugs, as many off-shore surveillance vessels (OSV) from ONGC, Dornier aircraft with spray pods, Chetak and Indian Air Force C130J Hercules took part in the drills, he said.

The spokesman said NATPOLREX-Vlll comes at a time when there is an increase in maritime trade due to several initiatives of the government.

He said 50 national participants from different agencies and 30 international observers were present for the event. PTI RPS RSY RSY

