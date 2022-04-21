Left Menu

G7 finance ministers pledge more than $24 bln to Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2022 05:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 05:07 IST
G7 finance ministers said they have provided and pledged together with international community additional support to Ukraine exceeding $24 billion for 2022 and beyond, adding that they were prepared to do more as needed.

In a statement, the ministers said they regretted Russia's participation in international forums, including G20, International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings this week.

"International organisations and multilateral fora should no longer conduct their activities with Russia in a business-as-usual manner," the ministers said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

