Left Menu

Locals mark 'Lanka Podi Jatra' in Odisha with enthusiasm

The streets of Odisha wore a festive look as the people in the Nayagarh district on Wednesday celebrated 'Lanka Podi Yatra' with joy and fervour.

ANI | Nayagarh (Odisha) | Updated: 21-04-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 12:02 IST
Locals mark 'Lanka Podi Jatra' in Odisha with enthusiasm
Visual of Lanka podi Yatra celebrations (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The streets of Odisha wore a festive look as the people in the Nayagarh district on Wednesday celebrated 'Lanka Podi Yatra' with joy and fervour. Locals thronged the Daspalla area of the district to mark 'Lanka Podi Jatra' which culminated on the 12th day with the killing of Ravana by Lord Ram. The town wore a festive look to mark this 12-day-long event which marks the portrayal of episodes from the epic 'Ramayana'.

A local present at the venue said, "Lanka podi Yatra is a centuries-old festival. I along with people are enjoying being here. People are dancing and singing." Another local said to ANI, "The Lanka Podi rituals were observed today. After the completion of 'Sandhya Dhupa' rituals, we celebrated this festival.

This festival is celebrated across different places of the state, but Daspallah in Nayagarh district is the most popular venue where it is celebrated with great enthusiasm and continues to attract people from various places to join on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022