Hungarian inflation would be running at 13% without price caps on fuel, energy - govt

The price caps imposed by the Hungarian government on fuel, foodstuffs, and energy bills have helped curb inflation by more than 4 percentage points, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas told a press briefing that inflation would be running at 13% if the price caps had not been put in place. Headline inflation was running at 8.5% in March.

