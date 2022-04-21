Left Menu

Tribals to get bonus on tendu leaves in Madhya Pradesh

Tribals in Madhya Pradesh will get a bonus on Tendu leaves, and 20 per cent of revenues incurred on timber wood will be given to forest committees so that they can use it as per their needs, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan on Thursday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-04-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 18:09 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Also, 'Van gram' will be transformed into 'Rajasv Gram', he added.

The Madhya Pradesh government has planned a mega event in the state capital Bhopal on Friday to start the distribution of bonuses to 22.6 lakh tribal Tendu leaf collectors of the state, a senior forest department official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

