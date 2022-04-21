In Gujarat, British PM answers queries on Ukraine war, pays tributes to man of peace & non-violence

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said his country has raised the Ukraine war issue with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at diplomatic levels and maintained everybody understands India and Russia shared ''very different relationships historically'' as he wrapped his day-long visit to Gujarat with several firsts to his credit.

In a first visit by any UK head of the state to Gujarat, Johnson arrived here in the morning on a two-day India tour to a grand welcome and had a hectic day attending multiple programmes and visiting some iconic sites.

Johnson also became the first prime minister of the UK in 75 years after India's independence to visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, the place from where Mahatma Gandhi led freedom movement against the British imperial power. He praised Gandhi as an "extraordinary man" who "changed the world for better".

''Well, we have already raised the issue of Ukraine with Prime Minister Narendra Modi diplomatically. Actually, they (India) were very strong in condemnation of atrocities in Bucha (city in Ukraine from where civilian killings were reported recently),'' Johnson told reporters in Halol in Panchmahals district of Gujarat, where he opened a new JCB factory.

''I think everybody understands that India and Russia have historically had very different relationships, like Russia and the UK had in the last couple of decades,'' Johnson said while replying to a question whether he will raise the issue of India's stand on Ukraine with PM Modi.

The British PM is scheduled to meet Modi in New Delhi on Friday.

''We have to reflect that reality while talking about it (Ukraine) to Narendra Modi,'' he further said.

Johnson's first stop after a grand welcome when he arrived at the Sardar Patel International Airport in Ahmadabad was Sabarmati Ashram, a historic place closely associated with the life and time of Mahatma Gandhi, who led India's freedom movement.

''It is an immense privilege to come to the ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for better," Johnson wrote in the visitor's book at the premises, also called Gandhi Ashram.

While the British PM was effusive in his praise for the Mahatma, during the freedom struggle such praise for Gandhi from Britain's ruling class was rare. Then-PM Winston Churchill famously called Gandhi a ''half-naked fakir'' as the latter opposed sending Indian soldiers to fight for Britain in the Second World War and launched the Quit India movement in 1942.

The Father of the Nation had given a call to the people of India to make their own clothes using `charkha' (spinning wheel) and boycott foreign goods, including clothes coming from the UK which had led to the closing of textile mills in Manchester city. "Charkha" had become one of the symbols of India's freedom struggle.

In fact, a replica of the charkha was presented to Johnson by Sabarmati Ashram authorities during his visit. The visiting dignitary also tried to operate a charkha kept in Hriday Kunj, the house of Gandhi in the Ashram premises.

Johnson later went to meet noted industrialist Gautam Adani at the Adani Group's global headquarters at Shantigram on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city.

''Honoured to host @BorisJohnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support the climate & sustainability agenda with focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies. #AtmanirbharBharat,'' Adani tweeted afterwards.

The British PM also toured the newly-built campus of the Gujarat Biotechnology University (GBU) near Gandhinagar city and visited the famous Akshardham Temple in the state capital.

He will meet Prime Minister Modi on Friday in Delhi on the last day of his two-day trip.

''Yes, I am looking forward to our conversation. We will talk about trade, security and about issues of importance,'' Johnson told reporters in Ahmedabad when asked about the agenda of his meeting with Modi.

''It (the trip) has been absolutely fantastic so far and it's great to be here in Gujarat. Gujarat is a great place and you know that we have a huge Gujarati community which is like a living bridge between India and UK,'' Johnson said.

