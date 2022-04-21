Pb’s mines minister orders sealing of stone crushing units in Khera Kalmot belt

Amid allegation of large-scale illegal mining in Punjab's R\Rupnagar, state's Mines Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday ordered seal and seizure of all stone-crushing units near Nangal city of the district. The Cabinet minister said after receiving complaints against stone crushing units involved in illegal mining and damaging the flora and fauna in the Khera Kalmot area, a team was sent by the Mining Department which videographed the illegal operations of the stone crushing plants and machines and they were ordered to be sealed. Bains alleged that during the tenures of earlier governments, many complaints had been lodged against defaulters but no action was taken.

After issuing closure orders, the minister held a meeting with the mining officials and asked them to keep a regular check on illegal mining in the area, an official statement said.

The minister further said all contractors have been strictly ordered to deposit all their pending dues to the Mining Department immediately, failing which their contracts will be cancelled and alternate process of recovery will be started.

"The Mining Department would also initiate self- operated mining sites in Amritsar and Moga to supply sand at fair prices to general public," Bains said.

He added that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's message is loud and clear against illegal mining and it will not be tolerated at any cost at any location across the state. Apart from ensuring strict action against persons involved in illegal mining, the tainted officers will also not be spared, he said.

