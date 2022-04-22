Left Menu

Nigerian man held for drug peddling in Mumbai

A Nigerian drug peddler was arrested from the Malwani area in Malad of Mumbai along with drugs worth Rs one crore, police said on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-04-2022 09:11 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Nigerian drug peddler was arrested from the Malwani area in Malad of Mumbai along with drugs worth Rs one crore, police said on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vishal Yadav said, "Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the man from Mhada Park in Malwani. The police received information that a Nigerian man would come to sell the drugs here. The team carried out an operation and nabbed him."

The police recovered five plastic bags with 750 grams of MDMA drugs in them which is worth Rs 1.12 crore in the international market. According to the police, the accused used to supply drugs to the other drug sellers within Malvani area.

"In order to make Mumbai drugs free, the police are carrying out raids at multiple places on a regular basis as per the instructions of the Police Commissioner of Delhi Sanjay Pandey," added the DCP. A case has been filed and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

