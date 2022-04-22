Coriander futures rise on spot demand

Coriander prices on Friday gained Rs 8 to Rs 12,462 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking a firm trend in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for May delivery traded higher by Rs 8 or 0.06 per cent at Rs 12,462 per quintal with an open interest of 17,080 lots.

A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said.

