Coriander futures rise on spot demand
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 14:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Coriander prices on Friday gained Rs 8 to Rs 12,462 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking a firm trend in spot market.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for May delivery traded higher by Rs 8 or 0.06 per cent at Rs 12,462 per quintal with an open interest of 17,080 lots.
A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said.
