Left Menu

Coriander futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 14:05 IST
Coriander futures rise on spot demand
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Coriander prices on Friday gained Rs 8 to Rs 12,462 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking a firm trend in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for May delivery traded higher by Rs 8 or 0.06 per cent at Rs 12,462 per quintal with an open interest of 17,080 lots.

A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022