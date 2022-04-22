Azerbaijan states tough line on peace terms with Armenia

Azerbaijan will refuse to recognise Armenia's territorial integrity unless it signs a peace deal along the lines that Baku has proposed, Interfax news agency quoted Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev as saying on Friday.

At least 6,500 people were killed in a war between the two countries in 2020, the latest flare-up of a conflict dating back to the last years of the Soviet Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)