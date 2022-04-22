Azerbaijan states tough line on peace terms with Armenia
Reuters | Baku | Updated: 22-04-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 15:08 IST
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan will refuse to recognise Armenia's territorial integrity unless it signs a peace deal along the lines that Baku has proposed, Interfax news agency quoted Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev as saying on Friday.
At least 6,500 people were killed in a war between the two countries in 2020, the latest flare-up of a conflict dating back to the last years of the Soviet Union.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interfax
- Armenia
- Ilham Aliyev
- Soviet
- Baku
- Azerbaijan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree Karabakh peace talks, will discuss border
Russia says the U.S. has quit talks on cyber security- Interfax
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian military convoy - Interfax
Russian forces destroy ammunition depot at Ukrainian air base - Interfax
Russian forces destroy ammo depot at Ukrainian air base - Interfax