Left Menu

Ukraine's postal service hit by cyberattack after sales of warship stamp go online

Ukraine's national postal service Ukrposhta said it had been hit by a cyberattack on Friday after sales of a postage stamp depicting a Ukrainian soldier making a crude gesture to a Russian warship went online. Queues formed to buy the stamp when it went on sale at the postal headquarters in Kyiv last week following the sinking of the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-04-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 17:55 IST
Ukraine's postal service hit by cyberattack after sales of warship stamp go online
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's national postal service Ukrposhta said it had been hit by a cyberattack on Friday after-sales of a postage stamp depicting a Ukrainian soldier making a crude gesture to a Russian warship went online. Queues formed to buy the stamp when it went on sale at the postal headquarters in Kyiv last week following the sinking of the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet. Kyiv said it had hit the cruiser Moskva with missiles. Russia said the ship sank while being towed in stormy seas after a fire caused by an explosion of ammunition.

Ihor Smilianskyi, Ukrposhta's director-general, issued an apology to customers for what he said was a DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack but did not say who might be behind it. "We are really doing everything, together with internet providers, to restore both the online store and other Ukrposhta systems that are also temporarily not working due to a DDoS attack on our systems," he wrote on Facebook.

Ukrainian officials have warned of the danger of cyber attacks by Russian hackers since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24. Moscow has consistently denied accusations it has launched cyberattacks on Ukraine. Ukraine said earlier this month that it had thwarted an attempt by Russian hackers to damage its electricity grid with a cyberattack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022