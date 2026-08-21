Diplomatic Deadlock in the Gulf Spurs Inflation Concerns Amid Bond Market Pressure

European shares experienced minimal changes on Friday, poised for a weekly decline due to ongoing pressures in global bond markets.

A diplomatic stalemate in the Gulf region escalated oil prices and stoked inflation concerns, putting additional strain on the market.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was slightly up by 0.06%, tracking a second consecutive weekly decline as U.S. Treasury yields climbed.

Despite U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's remarks about increasing Treasury buybacks and signals of potential fiscal consolidation, bond market support was short-lived.

Basic resources stocks rose by 1.3%, boosted by a weaker dollar and rising gold prices. Meanwhile, implications of U.S. economic sanctions against Iran further complicated prospects for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, driving Brent crude prices to a one-month high of $94.71 before profit-taking capped gains.