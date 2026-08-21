Drone Attack Strikes Key Russian Facility

A facility located in Russia's Perm region, situated in the Ural mountains, has been damaged due to a Ukrainian drone attack, as confirmed by the regional governor, Dmitry Makhonin, on Friday.

Though the specific facility has not been identified, the region houses a prominent oil refinery which has been the target of repeated assaults in recent months.

Details on the extent of the damage and the impacts on local operations remain undisclosed, drawing further attention to the ongoing tensions and hostilities in the area.