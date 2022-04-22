Amit Mishra responds to Irfan Pathan's open-ended tweet on India's potential

Left Menu

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan on Friday, in a veiled reference to the current socio-political scenario emerging following incidents of violence in different parts of the country, said that India has the potential to be the "greatest country on earth, but..."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 18:29 IST
Indian Cricketers Amit Mishra and Irfan Pathan. Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan on Friday, in a veiled reference to the current socio-political scenario emerging following incidents of violence in different parts of the country, said that India has the potential to be the "greatest country on earth, but..." However, Pathan did not mention the context of his tweet as he left it open-ended.

"My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth. BUT........." the former Indian cricketer tweeted. Responding and in a way completing Pathan's tweet without quoting his former teammate's tweet, Delhi Capitals and Indian cricketer player Amit Mishra continued the half-left sentence by Pathan and added "only if some people realise that our Constitution is the first book to be followed".

"My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.....only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed," the thirty-nine-year-old Indian wrist spinner tweeted. Though none of the cricketers mentioned the context of their tweets, it is clear that their tweets referred to the recent clashes that took place between the two groups on the Hanuman Jayanti and Mahavir Jayanti processions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

