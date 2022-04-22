Left Menu

Amit Shah to take part in convocation program of University in Bihar tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the first convocation program of Gopal Narayan Singh Vishwavidyalaya at Sasaram during his one-day visit to Bihar on Saturday 23 April.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 22:24 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI/File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the first convocation program of Gopal Narayan Singh Vishwavidyalaya at Sasaram during his one-day visit to Bihar on Saturday 23 April. Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the private university Sasaram will give degrees to more than 700 students in the different courses including Medical and Management students.

Gopal Narayan Singh University is the first Private University in Bihar to function and thousands of students nurture their careers. This is the first occasion for the University that the Home Minister will give degrees to students in Presence of the Governor of Bihar Phagu Chauhan. Chairman of University and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Gopal Narayan Singh told ANI that students of the University are very excited to know that they are going to receive the degree from Union Home Minister tomorrow.

"All arrangement has been made in University Campus for the warm welcome of the Home Minister and hoping that students have good opportunity to interact with him", Singh further added. Amit Shah is scheduled to reach Bihar on Saturday to attend a programme organised in the memory of Veer Kuwar Singh, one of the heroes of the freedom struggle of 1857, at Jagdishpur in Bhojpur.

The 'Vijayotsav program' of the great freedom fighter Babu Veer Kunwar Singh is being organized under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Jagdishpur, Arrah area on April 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

