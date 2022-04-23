Left Menu

World Bank, IMF, WTO leaders urge quick action on action plan to address food security

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2022 01:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 01:22 IST
World Bank, IMF, WTO leaders urge quick action on action plan to address food security
  • Country:
  • United States

The leaders of the International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization and the World Bank on Friday called for quick work on a new action plan on food security to be prepared by international financial institutions.

"It is truly pressing to get it to move so we avoid people dying unnecessarily," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told an event held as part of the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.

World Bank President David Malpass said one critical step would be to get greater transparency about countries' food stockpiles to help markets function better.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
3
Can we improve on a once-in-a-century TB vaccine?

Can we improve on a once-in-a-century TB vaccine?

 Australia
4
Rallis India stock tumbles nearly 10 pc after Q4 earnings

Rallis India stock tumbles nearly 10 pc after Q4 earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022