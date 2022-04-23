Punjab: Depressed over low wheat yield, farmer dies by suicide

Depressed over low yield of wheat this season, a 40-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Paddi Sura Singh village on Friday evening, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Garhshankar) Narinder Singh said a suicide note was recovered from Manjit Singh in which he stated that he was taking the extreme step due to low yield of wheat this season.

Notably, wheat growers in Punjab have witnessed a drop in yield and shrivelled grains because of the early onset of heatwave.

Manjit owned a small piece of land and had taken another 18 acres on contract basis. He owed Rs 17 lakh to banks.

Manjit is survived by his wife and two sons, his brother Sarabjit said.

Sarabjit demanded that the state government give a suitable compensation to his brother's family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)