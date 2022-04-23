Left Menu

Russia to deploy first nuclear-capable Sarmat missiles - TASS

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2022 14:29 IST
Russia to deploy first nuclear-capable Sarmat missiles - TASS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia plans to deploy the first military unit armed with nuclear-capable ballistic Sarmat missiles no later than this autumn, TASS news agency reported on Saturday citing Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency.

The unit will be based in Uzhur, in the Krasnoyarsk region, about 3,000 km (1,860 miles) east of Moscow, TASS quoted him as saying in an interview with the state Rossiya 24 TV channel.

