Russia to deploy first nuclear-capable Sarmat missiles - TASS
Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 14:28 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia plans to deploy the first military unit armed with nuclear-capable ballistic Sarmat missiles no later than this autumn, TASS news agency reported on Saturday citing Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency.
The unit will be based in Uzhur, in the Krasnoyarsk region, about 3,000 km (1,860 miles) east of Moscow, TASS quoted him as saying in an interview with the state Rossiya 24 TV channel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dmitry Rogozin
- Moscow
- TASS
- Russia
- Krasnoyarsk
- TASS news agency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK sanctions Putin's daughters over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine
Separatist commander says missile strike on railway station is Ukrainian "provocation" - TASS
TOP WRAP 5-Moscow laments troop deaths as Ukraine braces for new Russian offensive
Moscow shuts down Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch offices in Russia
Austrian leader holds 'open and tough' talks with Putin in Moscow