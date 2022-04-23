Left Menu

10 miners missing after tremor at 2nd coal mine in Poland

Coal mining authorities in Poland said Saturday that contact has been lost with 10 miners following an underground tremor and methane gas discharge at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine in the south of the country.The accident at 340 a.m. Saturday occurred some 900 metres underground.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 23-04-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 14:41 IST
10 miners missing after tremor at 2nd coal mine in Poland
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Poland

Coal mining authorities in Poland said Saturday that contact has been lost with 10 miners following an underground tremor and methane gas discharge at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine in the south of the country.

The accident at 3:40 a.m. Saturday occurred some 900 metres underground. It was the second colliery accident in just four days in the coal mining region around the town of Jastrzebie-Zdroj, near the Czech border.

Repeat methane blasts since Wednesday at the nearby Pniowek mine have killed five and left seven missing and injured dozens. Both mines are operated by the JSW company. The company said that 52 workers were in the area of the tremor at the Borynia-Zofiowka mine and 42 of them were able to leave the shaft on their own. A rescue operation has been launched for the 10 missing miners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022