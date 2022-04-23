Jahangirpuri violence: Accused Sonu was planning to flee Delhi to evade arrest

In the ongoing investigation into the Jahangirpuri violence case, Delhi police sources revealed Sonu alias Yunus, who allegedly fired shots during the clashes was planning to flee Delhi in a bid to evade arrest but he was caught 500 meters away from his house. On April 19, the police had produced him before a local court which sent him to four-day police remand.

According to the Delhi police, Sonu was caught near his house when he came to collect money from someone so that he could use that money to abscond. "After firing, Sonu knew that his arrest was certain. That's why he was planning to evade arrest and for that, he came out of his hiding to collect money, when police arrested him", said police.

According to sources, with the help of technical surveillance and local intelligence, the police came to know that Sonu would come out of his house in Jahangirpuri. Delhi Police arrested him as soon as he came out. According to Police sources, cases were registered against Sonu and his four brothers under serious sections. Sonu's brother, Hussain has about 40 cases registered against him.

Apart from this, another brother, whose name is Ayub Ali, is lodged in Delhi jail for the last two months. Sonu and his brothers have a meat shop in Jahangirpuri. Violent clashes broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian.

National Security Act (NSA) was imposed against five culprits involved in the clashes, top government officials said. NSA has been imposed against Ansar, Salim, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad and Ahir for their involvement in the Jahangirpuri violence, officials said.

Meanwhile, bulldozers rolled into Jahangirpuri for a demolition drive by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday morning. Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled NDMC scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area was to be removed. However, the demolition drive was halted after the Supreme Court order. (ANI)

