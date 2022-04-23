Zelenskiy says Russia could use a nuclear weapon but he doesn't want to believe it would
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that he thought Russia could use a nuclear weapon, but that he did not want to believe that it would.
He was speaking at a news conference in Kyiv.
