Left Menu

PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat' says water conservation social, spiritual duty of all

Hailing the Amrit Sarovar scheme of the Central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while quoting from ancient scriptures said water conservation is a social and spiritual duty of every person.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 13:19 IST
PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat' says water conservation social, spiritual duty of all
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hailing the Amrit Sarovar scheme of the Central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while quoting from ancient scriptures said water conservation is a social and spiritual duty of every person. The PM on Sunday in his 88th monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' emphasised on water conservation in the country while stating that it's key to the progress of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the construction of 75 Amrit Sarovar (ponds) in every district of the country. "This rising heat equally increases our responsibility to save water. During the (Azadi ka) Amrit Mahotsav, 75 Amrit Sarovars will be built in every district of the country. You can imagine how big the campaign is. The day is not far when there will be 75 Amrit Sarovars, one in your own city," said PM Modi.

Emphasising efforts for water conservation, PM Modi said, "Vedas and Puranas have termed water conservation as the social and spiritual duty of every person." "In Valmiki Ramayana, special emphasis has been laid on water conservation, on connecting water sources. Similarly, students of history would know, how much engineering was developed in India regarding water even during the Indus-Saraswati and Harappan civilizations," he added.

PM Modi also said that "the availability of water determines the progress and speed of any country". PM Modi hailed the efforts made by a Panchayat in Uttar Pradesh by rejuvenating a pond that used to be filled with garbage.

"I have come to know about Gram Panchayat Patwai of Rampur in UP. There was a pond on the land of the Gram Sabha, but it was full of filth and heaps of garbage. With a lot of hard work, with the help of local people, with the help of local school children, that dirty pond has been transformed in the last few weeks," he said. "Now, many arrangements have been made on the banks of that lake like retaining wall, boundary wall, food court, fountains and lighting. I congratulate the Patwai Gram Panchayat of Rampur, the people of the village, the children there for this effort," he added.

"I am eager to inaugurate the Amrit Sarovar initiative which marks a special moment in the collective endeavours to rejuvenate our water bodies and conserve every drop of water. Under this initiative, 75 water bodies will be developed and rejuvenated in each district," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe, US; Scientists breed threatened Florida coral species in step toward reef restoration and more

Science News Roundup: Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022