'Schemes like Jan Dhan, Mudra bring paradigm shift in governance'

Central schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) have played a pivotal role in bringing a paradigm shift in governance, according to a book. Many people-centric schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana launched by the government have reached saturation level and there are others that have brought in phenomenal changes in the country, says the book, 8 Years 80 Miracles. The book, which is yet to be launched, focusses on the achievements of the Modi government since 2014. It is being published by Development Leaders' Alliance (DLA) founded by young entrepreneur Sankalp Shukla.

As the ruling dispensation is set to complete eight years of its tenure next month, the book takes a look at various accomplishments during the period, DLA said in a statement.

For example, neem-coated urea, soil health card, PM-KISAN, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) have brought in phenomenal changes in the agriculture sector, it said.

The book gives a detailed description of the development projects completed by the government in the past eight years.

It also highlights effectiveness of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme in plugging leakage and pilferage leading to savings of more than Rs 2 lakh crore over the years.

