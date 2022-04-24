Left Menu

Bajrang Muni Das released from jail today; says 'no guilt' for hate speech

Bajrang Muni Das of Maharishi Shri Laxman Das Udasi Ashram on Sunday morning was released from the district jail after he was granted bail by a local court in a hate speech case.

Mahant Bajrang Muni Das (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bajrang Muni Das of Maharishi Shri Laxman Das Udasi Ashram on Sunday morning was released from the district jail after he was granted bail by a local court in a hate speech case. Earlier on Saturday, the seer, who allegedly made a hate speech and issued a "rape threat" in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, was granted bail by a local court.

After his release, the seer said that he has no guilt for what he had said. "I am ready to go to jail a thousand times and face many attacks, but will continue to protect my religion and women," he added.

A video of the seer had surfaced on social media platforms where he could be seen allegedly making hate speech against Muslims. The seer, however, claimed that the video has been "distorted" to frame him under "false charges".

He could be heard saying there are 80 per cent Muslims, 20 per cent Hindus in Khairabad and the condition of Hindus is not in a good state. He alleged that during a 'Kalash Yatra', the Muslim community was prepared with sticks and stones to repeat a Karauli-like incident but due to police, it didn't happen

He further alleged, "If they'll harass our daughters, their daughters won't be safe too." (ANI)

