Left Menu

Alwar temple demolition: Affected locals form 'Sangharsh Committee' to seek redressal for losses

In Rajasthan's Alwar district, where a 300-year-old Shiva temple was bulldozed last week, another 86 shops and homes were demolished as part of the anti-encroachment drive. The affected residents, whose properties were demolished in Rajgarh, formed a Sangharsh Committee for redressal of their grievances.

ANI | Alwar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 24-04-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 19:24 IST
Alwar temple demolition: Affected locals form 'Sangharsh Committee' to seek redressal for losses
isual of a demolished property as part of anti-encroachment drive in Alwar, Rajasthan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan's Alwar district, where a 300-year-old Shiva temple was bulldozed last week, another 86 shops and homes were demolished as part of the anti-encroachment drive. The affected residents, whose properties were demolished in Rajgarh, formed a Sangharsh Committee for redressal of their grievances. According to the Sangharsh Committee members, the victims, whose houses were damaged should be compensated while the temple should be reconstructed.

The Committee also demanded the concerned officials be punished accordingly. Following the demolition drive, the Alwar district administration has issued the incident-wise and factual report of illegal encroachment removed in the Rajgarh Municipality area on April 17, 2022, saying that no religious discrimination has been done in removing encroachment, said a press release.

During the removal of encroachments on April 17, 2022, and April 18, 2022, no valid construction of any person was demolished, stated the Alwar district administration earlier. As the encroachment drive took a political turn, Rajasthan Congress chief GS Dotasara said, "Removal of Alwar temple's encroachment started during the previous rule of BJP government saying that Congress disturbs temples and idols, is wrong. This has always been BJP's agenda. As polls come, they spread religious unrest to make political chapatis."

Rajasthan Congress has alleged that Vasundhara Raje was the Chief Minister when BJP had promised a road called the "Gaurav Path" at the very place where the demolitions took place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
4
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022