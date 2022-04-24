Top LeT commander's deputy among 3 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday identified one of the three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists killed in the Pulwama encounter as Arif Hazar alias Rehan who according to the officials was deputy to the outfit's top commander Basit. Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar informed that Rehan was involved in the killing of inspector Parvez, Sub Inspector Arshid and a mobile shop owner in Srinagar.

"Arif Hazar @ Rehan, deputy of LeT's top commander(Basit) killed in Pulwama encounter. Involved in killings of Insp Parvez in front of the mosque, SI Arshid and 1 mobile shop owner in downtown. Several FIRs against him in Srinagar city. Identification of other 2 terrorists yet to be done," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in an encounter that took place in the Pahoo area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday. (ANI)

