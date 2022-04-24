Left Menu

Top LeT commander's deputy among 3 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday identified one of the three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists killed in the Pulwama encounter as Arif Hazar alias Rehan who according to the officials was deputy to the outfit's top commander Basit.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-04-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 20:10 IST
Top LeT commander's deputy among 3 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday identified one of the three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists killed in the Pulwama encounter as Arif Hazar alias Rehan who according to the officials was deputy to the outfit's top commander Basit. Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar informed that Rehan was involved in the killing of inspector Parvez, Sub Inspector Arshid and a mobile shop owner in Srinagar.

"Arif Hazar @ Rehan, deputy of LeT's top commander(Basit) killed in Pulwama encounter. Involved in killings of Insp Parvez in front of the mosque, SI Arshid and 1 mobile shop owner in downtown. Several FIRs against him in Srinagar city. Identification of other 2 terrorists yet to be done," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in an encounter that took place in the Pahoo area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

