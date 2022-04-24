Left Menu

Kolkata: Major fire breaks out in Tangra, situation under control

A major fire broke out at a repairing garage in the Tangra area of Kolkata on Sunday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-04-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 22:48 IST
Kolkata: Major fire breaks out in Tangra, situation under control
Visuals from the fire. (ANI/picture). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out at a repairing garage in the Tangra area of Kolkata on Sunday. A total of 10 fire tenders are present at the location.

"The fire broke out at a repairing garage. A total of 10 fire tenders are present at the location. The fire has been brought under control", said Sanat Kumar Mondal, Deputy Director (HQ) Fire. No one was injured in the blaze that broke out around 3 pm, the fire personnel added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
4
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022