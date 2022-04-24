Haryana: Panipat's biggest ground to be named after Guru Tegh Bahadur

Left Menu

In view of the 400th Parkash Purab of the ninth Sikh Guru, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that the biggest ground in Panipat, spread over 25 acres along the national highway, will be named after Guru Tegh Bahadur.

ANI | Panipat (Haryana) | Updated: 24-04-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 23:16 IST
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the 400th Parkash Purab of the ninth Sikh Guru, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that the biggest ground in Panipat, spread over 25 acres along the national highway, will be named after Guru Tegh Bahadur. Khattar was attending the celebrations of the Parkash Purab of the ninth Sikh guru at the Sector 13-17 ground, where he announced to rename it after Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Among other announcements, the Chief Minister said that the road from GT road leading to the venue will also be named as Guru Tegh Bahadur Marg. Addressing the programme, Khattar said that the Sikh Gurus sacrificed their lives for protecting the society and the country.

"When a batch of 500 Kashmiri Pandits reached Anandpur Sahib before the Guru to apprise him of Aurangzeb's atrocities, he said that a great man's sacrifice would be required to put an end to it. To this, his 8 years old son said who would be a bigger sacrificer than you. Guru Tegh Bahadur ji then sacrificed himself to protect religion," he said. Further, the Chief Minister said that the purpose of this programme is to inspire future generations with the life and ideals of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Along with this, he said that the Government Medical College, which is going to be built in Yamunanagar, has also been named after Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur. The foundation stone of the college will be laid soon. Notably, Khattar said that the weapons used by Guru Tegh Bahadur during his fights would be exhibited across the country.

"We have decided that the vehicle carrying these weapons will be presented by the Haryana government," he said. Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru (April 1, 1621-November 11, 1675) of the Sikh religion.

The event is focused on highlighting the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history. He was executed for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

